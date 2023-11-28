Meta’s popular chat app Messenger has introduced an interesting feature.

If you use Messenger to chat with friends, you can now reply to messages with emojis.

For this purpose, various emoji reactions will be suggested in the Messenger app which the user can use to reply to the messages.

By the way, the emoji reaction option is already there in Messenger, but now it has been improved.

Now with just a press of a button, they will be able to express their feelings on a message without having to search for emojis.

According to the company, users can set emojis of their choice.

The company said that this feature will make the chat experience more enjoyable for users and they will be able to quickly reply to a message.