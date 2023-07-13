The State Bank of Pakistan has released the latest data on domestic foreign exchange reserves.

According to the State Bank, foreign exchange reserves increased by $9.3 million in the last week. The total foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at 9.83 billion dollars as of July 7, and the State Bank’s reserves stood at 4.52 billion dollars with an increase of 6.13 billion dollars.

Pakistan received the first installment of one billion 20 million dollars from the IMF

The deposits of commercial banks stood at 5.31 billion dollars with an increase of 3.17 crores.

The State Bank says that 2 billion dollars have been received from Saudi Arabia, one from the United Arab Emirates, and 1.2 billion dollars from the IMF.