Lahore: Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan has offered India a transparent investigation into the attack in Pahalgam, and a committee of international experts should be formed for a transparent investigation into the Jaffarabad and Pahalgam incidents.

While holding a press conference at the FIA ​​district office, Mohsin Naqvi said that BLA and RAW are the same, while terrorism in Balochistan and KP is evidence of India’s involvement, which we are ready to provide to an impartial investigation committee.

He said that Pakistan’s economic stability is not being digested by India, the world will have to see how the country claiming to be the largest democracy is achieving its goals under the guise of terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the world will have to understand who the terrorist is and how he is achieving his goals. He clarified that Pakistan has no direct or any kind of connection with terrorism.

He clarified that Pakistan stands by its stand on the Kashmir issue and demands that the controversial issue be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions. The Interior Minister said that the freedom movement going on in Kashmir is the movement and struggle of the local people.

Mohsin Naqvi said that 160 IED blasts have been foiled in three days, India has never condemned the incidents taking place in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said that we have offered India an investigation into the Pahalgam attack because Pakistan will expose this drama and bring to the world’s knowledge what the real facts are.

Mohsin Naqvi said that it is surprising that the FIR of the incident was registered within ten minutes because the accident site is closed for two to four hours.