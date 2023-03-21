By Asif Mahmood

Whether it is nobler for the state to suffer the slings of dillydallying or it should remain wide awake amidst the ill-omened political hazard?

Imran Khan is very clear in achieving his goals. He is abusing every opportunity, provided within the system , just to eviscerate the same system. The question , now, is about the procrastination, the state is scuffled with.

Time and again it has been proved that to be or not to be is no policy at all. Our experience has taught us to be on guard against the odds. But we are feckless.

For a profound understanding, let’s look into PTI’s narrative briefly.

1. All political rivals are corrupt.

2. IK is ousted from the power by an International conspiracy.

3. Pakistani institutions were involved in this conspiracy.

4. Imran Khan’s life is in danger. Even in the court premises assassins were deployed and police are rangers were actually there to facilitate the assassins.

5. Election Commission is biased.

6. No state institution can be trusted anymore.

7. Even if Imran is arrested at the order of the court , he will be killed subsequently.

8. So every worker has to protect Imran Khan at any cost.

I wonder if this is a political narrative. This is actually an attempt to discredit and eviscerate the state and its whole mechanism. A political party operates within the system and tries to introduce gradual change. What Imran Khan is doing is an altogether a different story. This is not politics.

And he himself has explained his designs saying that he intends to bring in an Iran like revolution. The question is: does the Constitution allow any such thing? If he is do desirous to go beyond the constitutional limits for his unfounded ambitions and lust for the power , shall the state stand mute watching the sinister and ill-omened episode?