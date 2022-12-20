LAHORE: Celebrities from Pakistan are also rejoicing over Argentina’s historic victory against France at the FIFA World Cup 2022, joining millions of others around the world in this celebration.

Announcing a special trophy for Messi, actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed his delight at Argentina’s victory. The Argentine captain will receive a five-acre plot of land, according to a video of Adnan, Aijaz Aslam, and Momin Saqib that is going around on social media.

In the clip, Momin congratulates the victorious squad, and Adnan Siddiqui extends Messi’s invitation to the land he promised to give him in a “imaginary” society. “Jhelum’s Chehlum Society” is how he has referred to the organisation.

At the very end of the video, you can hear someone referring to Messi as “Argentina Da Pawa Messi Lawa.” Social media users are spreading the video with humorous remarks after it became popular.