Addressing a business forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that constructive discussions have taken place between the leaderships of the two countries, and trade between the two will be further promoted. We have agreed to finalize investment agreements worth two billion dollars within a month, and cooperation in the defense and production sectors will be promoted. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for cooperation in various sectors.

He said that Pakistan is facilitating foreign investors, and economic activities between the two countries will stabilize the economy.

Earlier, he visited the monument in Baku to pay tribute to the heroes of the Karabakh war and laid flowers.