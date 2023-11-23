Mexican actress Melissa Brera was fired from a Hollywood film for pro-Palestinian posts on social media.

After the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the actress made several social media posts in favor of the Palestinians.

In a post, he said that Israel is carrying out massacres and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

After the social media posts of the actress, she has been dropped from the Hollywood film Scream 7.

Production company Spyglass pulled him out of the film saying that such posts could not be tolerated.

The actress has not yet reacted to being dropped from the film.

But in the last few days, in his Instagram story, he hinted that he may be dropped from the film.

Melissa Brera has previously acted in 2 films in the Scream film series.

The last film of this series was released in 2023 and the 7th part is in the works.