Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has surpassed Tesla founder Elon Musk in wealth.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in the world after increasing his wealth by $23 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $200 billion.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and social media platform X, lost $31 billion in 2024 but is now the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $198 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault ranks third with a fortune of $197 billion, followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a fortune of $179 billion. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is in fifth place with a wealth of $150 billion.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is at the eleventh position in the list with a wealth of $115 billion