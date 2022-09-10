Usebounce.com’s travel specialists performed a study in which they evaluated the world’s landmarks based on a variety of criteria and ranked them from best to worst.

Entry fees, the number of guests, Instagram postings, and TripAdvisor reviews were all considered.

The 830-meter-tall Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world, made the top 10. 24.5 million annual Google searches and 6.2 million Instagram posts were recorded by the well-known building.

With 16.73 million annual visitors, Burj Khalifa ranks as the eighth most popular landmark.

With an entrance fee of $37, the attraction is considered to rely heavily on ticket sales (Rs8,380). According to Khaleej Times, the building generates roughly $621 million a year only through admission passes.

The following is a list of the world’s most beloved landmarks:

1. Canada’s Niagra Falls.

2. India’s Taj Mahal.

3. the American Grand Canyon.

4. The American Golden Gate Bridge

5. The Statue of Liberty in the USA.

China’s Great Wall is number six.

7. France’s Eiffel Tower.

8. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

9. Canada’s Banff National Park.

10. Italy’s Colosseum.

The Empire State Building, Sydney Opera House, and the London Eye are some further top-earning landmarks.