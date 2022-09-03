Amnesty International highlighted its deep worry over the three-year increase in rights violations in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The human rights watchdog noted that in recent years, members of civil society, journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders in the region had encountered relentless interrogations, arbitrary travel bans, revolving door detentions, and repressive media policies in a report titled, “‘We are being punished by the law’:

Three years since of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir,” which was released yesterday.

Aakar Patel, chair of the board of Amnesty International India, said in the report, “Civil society & media in Jammu and Kashmir have been confined to a vicious crackdown by the Indian government for three years now.

The Indian government is determined to stifle dissent using draconian laws, policies, and unlawful practices in its arsenal.

Authorities are pursuing all reliable, independent sources of information in and about Jammu & Kashmir by intimidating and persecuting critical voices. Heavy-handed repression has been used to crush all dissent, and this has caused fear and uncertainty in the area, he continued.

The organization reported that since August 2019, it has documented at least 60 cases of repression against journalists and human rights advocates.

It claimed that after enacting stringent media regulations including the 2020 Revised Media Policy and the 2021 Film Policy, the Indian government had complete control over the material flowing out of occupied Kashmir.

“After such an initial 18-month internet blockade, the Indian authorities still frequently halt internet connectivity in different parts of Kashmir, usually without prior notice,” the story claims.”

of the Kashmir Press Club by the Indian government in 2022 was a “big blow to the already disintegrating media pool.”

The human rights organization also discovered that at least six people, including journalists, campaigners for human rights, and academics from the area, had their freedom of movement violated when they were prevented from traveling abroad despite possessing the necessary travel documents.

According to the report, Indian authorities have detained and arrested at least 27 journalists since August 5, 2019.

“Several journalists have been detained repeatedly, most notably Sajad Gul, Aasif Sultan, and Fahad Shah. They have consistently been detained after being arrested under one statute, being given bail by the court, and then being quickly detained again under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which is India’s main anti-terror law in Jammu & Kashmir.