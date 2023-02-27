ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Islamabad police detained retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib in a pre-dawn operation on suspicion of inciting the populace against a government agency.

At the Ramna police station, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him in accordance with Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Criminal Code (PPC). Following his interview on a private news station, Islamabad magistrate Awais Khan filed a charge against him.

The complainant said that during the interview that aired on February 25th at night, the former army officer tried to agitate the public.

In response to a query regarding the PTI Chairman’s ongoing court arrest campaign, Mr. Shuaib indicated it would not succeed and urged they rethink their approach. Let’s assume they claim that no one will visit governmental offices in Islamabad; if people heed your appeal, the government might take notice, he said.

The complaint said that Mr. Shuaib had made an attempt to excite the opposition and government workers through his statement, and that this could lead to instability in the nation. He requested that the former army officer be punished by the government.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) called retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib last year after he said that the Pakistani prime minister met with an Israeli team while on a visit to an Arab nation.