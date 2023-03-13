Amjad Majeed Aulakh has been named director general of the Lahore bureau by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt.

According to the announcement, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh, Director (BS20), National Accountability Bureau (Lahore), has been approved for posting as Director General, NAB (Lahore), in his own pay and scale (OPS), with immediate effect till further orders.

The administration nominated Mr. Butt as the new head of the anti-corruption watchdog on March 4. He took over for Aftab Sultan, who left the position in February after refusing to follow orders.

In 1983, Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed received his commission in the Pakistani Army’s 40th Border Force Regiment. He earned degrees from Pakistan’s National Defence University and the Command and Staff College.

Before being named commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar Corps) in December 2016, he oversaw an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)and served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA). After being elevated to the rank of lieutenant general in 2014, he was chosen to serve as the General Headquarters’ inspector general of communications and information technology. He also served as the major general in charge of a military formation in South Waziristan until leaving the military in 2018.