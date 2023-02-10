LAHORE: In Lahore, a literary legend named Amjad Islam Amjad passed dead. He was 78. The well-known playwright passed away from a heart attack. Amjad is a poet, playwright, educationist, journalist, and literary critic who has produced some of Pakistan’s most important cultural works.

Waris, Samandur, Dehleez, Din, Raat, Waqt, Fishaar, and Inkaar are only a few of the most brilliantly sparkling stars in the galaxy that is his prodigious repertoire. These plays are well-known and consistently beloved. Shifting Sands, Ham Us Kay Hain, Sahilon Ki Hawa, Phir Yun Huwa, Zara Phir Se Kehna, and Itne Khawb Kahan Rakhun Ga are just a few examples of his amazing, soul-lifting, and award-winning compositions’ endless journey.

In addition to writing more than seventy novels, he has been the focus of more than ten other books by authors and critics who are individually well-known internationally. The Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz are only two shining examples among his many honours and achievements.

Outside of Pakistan, he was given the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The Turkish president is quoted as saying during the ceremony: “Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the most important poets in modern Urdu literature.”