Bollywood megastar actor Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about being seriously injured while shooting for his popular action comedy film ‘Quli’.

According to Indian media, Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured in an accident during the shooting of the famous comedy film ‘Kuli’ in 1982.

The film Quli was directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Qadir Khan, in which Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Quli, who works at a railway station.

According to media reports, the senior actor said that he met with an accident while shooting and that the accident happened due to a wrong jump, due to which he got badly injured.

Big B further said that his fans had expressed good wishes and prayers for his recovery, which he can never repay and wherever he is today, he owes it to his fans. are due to