Today marks the 80th birthday of one of Bollywood’s living giants, Amitabh Bachchan.The actor has a sizable fan base and keeps up his profession with the same zeal. Every year, fans rush to wish their favourite star a happy birthday, and this year is no exception.

Since last night, admirers have congregated outside of his Jalsa house with cakes and placards, making the scene very colourful today. Even at midnight, Amitabh met the group.They can be seen standing by the roadside holding up Amitabh Bachchan posters.

Others have created a statue of Amitabh Bachchan, while some have dressed up as the actor’s personas to amuse the crowd. In order to commemorate this achievement, his films like Abhimaan, Don, and others are being played in theatres. Videos of his admirers dancing to the music are also very popular.

The cinemas were visited by Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others to take part in this event. Numerous Bollywood celebrities also expressed their congratulations to the actor on social media.

His daughter sent a note and some old photos to wish her father. Amitabh Bachchan is rumoured to be taking his family to the Tirupati temple. From October 8 to November 11, a retrospective and exhibition titled “Bachchan: Back to the Beginning” will travel to 18 cities.