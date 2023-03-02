Amitabh Bachchan, a great performer in India, has revealed that he will appear in the Ribhu Dasgupta-helmed courtroom drama and thriller Section 84.

Big B shared the crucial information and the “Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84” video clip on his Instagram.

Along with the video, Amitabh also wrote the following caption: “A thrill once again to be in the company of great creative minds for this new initiative, and the challenge it creates, for me.

Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu will have worked with three times prior to this suspenseful drama.

Moreover, Dasgupta talked about his feelings about reuniting with the Piku star. I feel happy, thrilled, and honoured to work with Sir once more, the man remarked. I look forward to it.

It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next movie, and I’m pleased to be starting this trip with him and Ribhu in Section 84, according to producer Vivek B. Agrawal of Reliance Entertainment.

Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, has the support of Reliance Entertainment, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Film Hanger.

Amitabh Bachchan will co-star in Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.