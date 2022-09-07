Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was shocked to learn that his wife wasn’t a lover of the actor’s films from a competitor on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the most recent KBC program, candidate Krishna Das won a seat in the coveted hot seat.. The player received INR 12,50,000 for a string of correct answers, but the episode’s standout moment was his amusing confession regarding his wife’s feelings toward Big B’s movies.

The Sholay actor prodded the contestant when he said that his wife does not like Bachchan to find out the reason.

Das then revealed that his wife often yells at him and asks him what garbage movie he’s watching whenever he watches one of Big B’s movies.

Then, as Bachchan sought to process the information by covering his face, he said, “Let this soak in.”

Laughably asking the contestant’s wife, who was also on set, “Do we produce useless films?” caused her to blush.