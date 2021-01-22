Karachi: All-rounder Amir Yamin has requested people to pray for the health of his ailing mother.The 30-year-old Amir took to Twitter and announced that he won’t be participating further as he has traveled back to his home city to be with his mother. Amir was representing Southern Punjab in Pakistan Cup and represented them in the first three matches.

Karachi Kings’ key member also missed the PSL 5 playoffs in November and few rounds of the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy due to the passing away of his father.