Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has warned the national cricket team about Haris Rauf’s injury.

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir has expressed his views and said that if Haris Rauf is not able to completely recover from the injury, then the national team should not take the risk by involving him in the Champions Trophy matches.

In his recent interview, Amir said that it would be foolish to risk his career for just three matches because with the injury, Haris Rauf will not be able to give his 100 percent in the match.

He further said that if Haris Rauf is suffering from a side strain injury, he cannot fully recover before six weeks, but if not, then the matter is different. If the side strain injury is of the first or second degree, then it will take at least six weeks to recover.

It should be noted that in the first match of the tri-nation series, Haris Rauf was injured while bowling and was only able to bowl 6.2 overs and was out of the series.

Due to the injury of fast bowler Haris Rauf, his participation in the Champions Trophy is being considered doubtful.