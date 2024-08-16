Islamabad :The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has officially formed its Periodical Committee for 2024-25, appointing Amir Mahmood as Chairman. Alongside Amir Mahmood, Rafay Khan Niazi, the current Joint Secretary of CPNE and Deputy Chairman of the Islamabad Committee, has been appointed as an elected member of the committee.

The Periodical Committee is tasked with enhancing coordination among member editors to elevate the standards of periodicals in Pakistan. It will also organize seminars and workshops that underscore the importance of periodicals in print media.

Rafay Khan Niazi, known for his commitment to journalistic integrity, brings invaluable experience to the committee. His dual roles within CPNE and the Islamabad Committee have established him as a key figure in Pakistan’s media landscape. Niazi’s leadership is expected to significantly influence the committee’s direction, fostering stronger ties within the media community and promoting excellence in journalistic practices.

The appointments of Amir Mahmood and Rafay khan Niazi reflect CPNE’s confidence in their abilities to drive progress and innovation within the sector, setting the stage for a year of impactful initiatives.