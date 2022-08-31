According to The boxer Amir Khan has given £20,000 to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s flood relief effort.

The Amir Khan of boxing champion joined the former prime minister’s three-hour telethon and pledged a weekly gift to aid Pakistanis who are suffering as a result of the disastrous floods.

Millions of homes were damaged by the Pakistani floods, which were disastrous. Over a thousand people have perished and millions of people have been affected.

In flood-affected areas, more than 0.5 million pregnant women in Pakistan urgently require care.

In Sindh’s flood-affected regions, four people pass away from gastrointestinal illnesses.

The Amir Khan of boxing champion revealed on social media that his nonprofit foundation was participating in rescue operations and working on the ground in addition to tuning into Khan’s live programme.

“Salaam, Imran Khan, this is Amir Khan. How are you doing? Are you okay?” he remarked when he called during the telethon.

He disclosed information on Khan’s gifts and hailed his “great job.”

Khan’s broadcast appeal garnered five billion rupees in three hours for the flood victims who are currently without access to food, water, and clothing.