ISLAMABAD: To review the ongoing Supreme Court case and the general state of the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of allies political parties.

A meeting of the government’s allies would take place today (Saturday) at about one in the morning, according to sources.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the allies about the ongoing Supreme Court case and to reassure them about the country’s present political situation.

The meeting was anticipated to be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who would also consult with the allied parties about the general state of the nation.