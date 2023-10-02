The last few months have changed my life: Renowned MM fighter Amber

America’s well-known MM fighter Amber LeBrock entered the circle of Islam after reciting the word.

35-year-old Amber LeBrock has achieved many successes while competing in the feather fight division of the United States.

During a conversation with the foreign media, Amber Lebrock said accepting Islam that her mentor Majeed Hameed guided her, thanks to him, she found faith and devotion and the path to accepting Islam became easy for her.

According to Ambar, he accepted Islam a few weeks after his defeat in the competition because at that time he felt darkness everywhere.

Amber recently shared a video on social media in which she was seen worshiping and enjoying the scenery.

In an Instagram post, Amber wrote that ‘recent few months have changed my life, during this time there were many setbacks in my life, I worked very hard, everything in my life started to turn upside down but then everything was understood in the blink of an eye. It seemed that everything took me on the path of getting closer to Allah and seeking religion, I didn’t know that the ups and downs in life were meant to pave the way for blessings.

In his post, MM Fighter described this year as a wonderful year for him and further wrote that everything is not according to my will but it has happened according to the will of Allah and I have full faith in him.