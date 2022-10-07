Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-UK tiredness has been criticized as ‘unnecessary.’

This information was provided by Professor Cele Otnes, co-author of Royal Fever.

She began by referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “fatigued catch-up” in the United States.

“I don’t think Americans care that much about their brand,” she said in an interview with Express UK.

During the interview, she also made a dig at prior royals, saying, “We Americans could all be suffering a touch of weariness with the royal narrative, after all of the Queen’s attention.”

Before conclusion, Ms. Otnes stated that international economic concerns may take “precedence” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s problems.