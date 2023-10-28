American singer Taylor Swift has become a billionaire to her recent world tour and a movie based on it. According to a Bloomberg report, the Eras World Tour broke all records of success, which resulted in the 33-year-old singer’s net worth reaching $1.10 billion. The report stated that very few artists manage to become billionaires through their music and performances.

According to the report, Taylor Swift earned $400 million from her songs in 2019, while $370 million came from show ticket sales.

Similarly, Taylor Swift’s accounts from 5 properties added $110 million, while various streaming services earned her $120 million.

The American singer earned $80 million in music royalties, making her a billionaire.

During this year, during 53 shows in the United States, Taylor Swift added 4 billion 30 million dollars to the American GDP.

His Eras World Tour is still not over, during which more than 700 million dollars worth of tickets have been sold so far.

According to a report, Taylor Swift is paid up to 13 million dollars to perform in a show.

