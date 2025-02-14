Famous American singer and fashion designer Kanye West has become the victim of another controversy, where a former Yeezy employee has filed a lawsuit against him on charges of racism, harassment and hate speech.

The plaintiff, Jane Doe, has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Court, claiming that Kanye West compared her to Adolf Hitler and threatened her for being Jewish. When Jane Doe complained to her supervisor about this behavior, she was fired the next day.

The lawsuit has been filed at a time when Kanye West has already been in the news for anti-Semitic statements.

In December 2023, he also apologized in Hebrew on Instagram, however, according to Jane Doe, this was a “mere show” and Kanye conducted a systematic campaign to mentally harass Jewish employees.

According to court documents, Kanye West also called himself a “Nazi,” insulted Jane Doe, and shared inappropriate photos in a group chat that included her. According to the plaintiff, all of this created an intimidating and unsafe workplace environment.

Jane Doe is seeking more than $35,000 in damages and claims that Kanye wrongfully fired her, discriminated against her, and created a hostile work environment.

Kanye West’s management team distanced themselves from him after the lawsuit was filed, while Yeezy’s website was also shut down because it was selling swastika-emblazoned T-shirts.