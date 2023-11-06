American showbiz personalities wrote an open letter to US President Biden for a cease-fire in Gaza, which was signed by dozens of Hollywood actors and singers. Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez are among the signatories to the cease-fire letter. The letter from the Artists for Ceasefire group calls on the Biden administration to halt the bombing of Gaza and establish a ceasefire. It should be noted that even former US President Barack Obama and US Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders could not remain silent on the testimonies of innocent children and civilians in the ongoing Israeli brutality and barbaric attacks in Palestine.

Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders also blasted Israeli brutality in Palestine

Former US President Barack Obama said that what is happening in Palestine is intolerable, we are all involved in it to some extent.

US Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said that the destruction of Gaza is one of the most horrific moments of modern times.

He said that refugee camps and ambulances were being bombed indiscriminately, and thousands of men, women, and children were massacred.

Bernie Sanders added that these are serious violations of international laws which are not acceptable in any case.

The American senator and former presidential candidate said that Palestinian children are as important as Israeli and American children.