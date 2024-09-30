Tehran: Iran’s President Masoud Pizshakyan has severely criticized the promises of the US and European countries regarding the cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the World News Agency, the Iranian president complained in the cabinet meeting that the US and European countries had promised us that Israel agreed to a cease-fire in Gaza, so they should not be in a hurry to take revenge for Ismail Haniyeh’s murder. .

The Iranian president added that all the promises of America and European countries turned out to be false and empty. After which there is no reason to trust them.

President Massoud Pizshakyan condemned Israel, saying that giving such criminals more time would give them the courage to commit more atrocities.

Massoud Pizshakyan described Israel’s operations in Lebanon and Gaza as a “heinous crime” and said that the Zionist state has once again proven that it does not abide by any international norms or framework. At the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed as false the impression that Iran would deploy troops to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel.