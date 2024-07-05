22 member American delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the New York Assembly, Phil Ramos, participated in the Meet the Press program at the National Press Club. Chairman APPAC Dr. Ijaz Ahmed was present, PFUJ President Afzal Butt, President RIUJ Tariq Ali Virk, Vice President NPC Syed Zafar Hashmi, Secretary National Press Club Nayyer Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Ahmad Abbasi along with executive and governing body members were present on the arrival of NPC. The guests were warmly welcomed and flowers were presented, Secretary NPC Nayyer Ali performed the duties of stage secretary and the distinguished guests were welcomed by the members of the governing body on arrival at the National Press Club and briefed about the National Press Club. she said that the National Press Club provides professional training and recreational opportunities for its more than three thousand members and their families. Strong and energetic voice. We have amended the constitution of the National Press Club to make it mandatory to elect four women to the body by voting power. While women have the right to be elected to any general seat apart from these four seats. An example of which is the first time in the history of Pakistan, the election of Nayyar Ali on the seat of the secretary of any press club with a heavy mandate.

Due to these exemplary initiatives of the National Press Club, the dream of empowering women and including them in the decision-making process has come true. With 300 women members, the National Press Club established the first women’s caucus is also an honor of the National Press Club. The organization appreciated the process of giving sister state status to Sindh and Punjab Assembly by the New York State Assembly. Vice President National Press Club Syed Zafar Hashmi while addressing Meet the Press said that Pakistan-US relations have been subject to ups and downs, Pakistan has always had warm relations with the US in the promotion of relations at the public level. The committee is doing a good job, the need of the hour is to advance the relationship between the Pakistani and American people. I hope the visit of the American delegation to Pakistan will be useful. He said that Fourth of July is America’s Independence Day, this day teaches us about freedom of expression and human rights. A decade ago, Dr. Ijaz thought about this. We started discussing about achieving our goals. We thought that instead of following American or Pakistani policy, we should do our homework so that we are able to influence the issues, geopolitics affects actor relationships, there are issues like lack of confidence building in trade and investment, we thought. That we should be able to do our own contracts, our trade, our own affairs

Today we have been able to twin New York with Punjab, we have tried New York level trade and relations with Pakistan, think when more than 50 states will be able to do business and trade freely with Pakistan. We can be more useful to each other through public relations, after all these factors we thought of practical work on it, we passed the resolution to declare New York twinned with Punjab and Sindh, New York The state wishes to work with Pakistan, our aim is to increase cooperation with Pakistan in the field of education and health, we can be successful by promoting cooperation, we are working for it, people love each other. Do and benefit each other, there is a shortage of nurses in New York, there are mostly Filipino nurses, there are a large number of nurses in Pakistan, we have talked to the American Embassy to facilitate the nurses, we have Pakistani nurses. Shortening the visa period for Pakistani nursing schools has been linked to American hospitals, Pakistan has a better education system for nurses, Pakistani nurses are working in Dubai and other countries. The benefit of the entire family will be possible, we are also in touch with the Pakistani government and administration in this regard, Pakistani nurses can get job opportunities in America on good wages, this will also have a good impact on the economy of Pakistan. We have identified schools in New York and Pakistan for cultural exchange, Pakistani children study Pakistani history with American teachers and American children study Pakistani history with Pakistani teachers, we are also trying to expand medical coverage in New York sometimes when our government changes Government policies are also affected and we can play our part to improve the relationship in such a situation. We are dependent on Pakistan in many fields, with such progress the relations between the two countries can be improved. New York Assembly member Alec Brooke Cressey said that he lived in the Soviet Union for 30 years and has now lived in the United States for the past 35 years. Freedom of expression and the role of the media are important in any society, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee, said that the establishment of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee was implemented in 2017. At the end of the function, President PFUJ Afzal Butt and officials of National Press Club presented commemorative shields to the distinguished guests on behalf of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and National Press Club. While the cake was also cut and gifts were presented on the occasion of the 248th Independence Day of the United States by the Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights, on this occasion, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari along with his delegation on a special invitation.