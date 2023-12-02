George Santos, a Republican member of the US Congress, was expelled from the House for lying about his past and cheating.

A resolution to expel the infamous Jorge Santos from Congress passed by a vote of 311 to 114. A plaque in his name was also removed from the office of the former Republican congressman.

George Santos is accused of having spent the campaign money on lavish and lavish expenses while also stealing the charity money allocated for the dogs.

While leaving the House, Santos was surrounded by reporters, to which he said that you guys know officially that I am no longer a member of the Congress. Go to hell.

Santos, 35, from Queens, New York, is the sixth member of Congress to be expelled from the House.