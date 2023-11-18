Lahore: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Amra.

In the announcement of the meeting held at Jati Amra, it is said that in the meeting with Donald Bloom, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of mutual relations between the two countries.

According to the statement, the political and economic situation of Pakistan was discussed in the meeting. Nawaz Sharif expressed his confidence that the people will vote for PML-N again in the upcoming elections.

It should be remembered that British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also met Nawaz Sharif two days ago, in which issues of trade, investment promotion, and improvement of mutual relations between the two countries were discussed.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif said that Britain is Pakistan’s biggest trading partner in Europe, Britain is concerned about the decrease in overseas development cooperation for Pakistan, and the British government should increase development assistance to Pakistan.

In this meeting, Nawaz Sharif also emphasized that the British government to play a positive role in ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.