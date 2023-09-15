ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court declared the PTI chairman’s petition against the NAB amendments admissible and declared 9 out of 10 amendments of the NAB amendments null and void.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandyal pronounced the verdict in this case on the last day of his tenure.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal said that ladies and gentlemen, two are giving the decision by one majority.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court, has disagreed with the decision.

Judicial decision

It has been said in the court decision that the application against the NAB amendments is declared admissible, the clause to exclude references up to 500 million from the scope of NAB is null and void, however, the clauses to file references against the Service of Pakistan are maintained. are kept.

The court reinstated all the cases that ended up falling short of the Rs 50 crore limit

In its decision, the court said that the cases of all persons sitting in public positions are restored, the NAB amendments related to the termination of reference of public positions are declared null and void, the first amendment of section 10 and section 14 of the NAB amendments is null and void. are

Also, read this

Interesting conversations of judges and lawyers with Justice Mansoor in the case related to NAB amendments

NAB amendment case decision is reserved, Chief Justice will pronounce the decision before my retirement

The court reinstated all the cases that were closed below the limit of Rs 50 crore and the court said that all closed inquiries and cases are reinstated, and all cases are rescheduled in NAB courts and accountability courts.