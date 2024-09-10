An amendment bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court has been presented in the National Assembly.

The Amendment Bill was introduced by Daniyal Chaudhry and was referred to the relevant standing committee by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The bill proposed increasing the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23.

The government did not raise any objections to the bill.

However, opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai opposed the bill and pointed out a quorum issue in the assembly.

Despite this, a count of members confirmed that the quorum was complete.

Federal Minister Ataullah Tarar stated that a similar bill had already been presented in the Senate and referred to the committee, and suggested that this bill should also be referred to the committee.

In another development, Nazahat Sadiq presented the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly, which was also referred to the relevant standing committee.