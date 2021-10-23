AMD and Microsoft have officially released patches through Windows 11 update and Drivers release to fix issues affecting Ryzen CPUs.

AMD Ryzen L3 Cache & CPPC2 Issues Resolved Through Latest Microsoft Windows 11 Patches & Driver Release

AMD was experiencing poor performance for their entire line of Windows 11 compatible processors due to a configuration issue with their tech and Microsoft’s newest operating system. AMD has now released a chipset driver fixing the specific UEFI CPPC2 (Collaborative Power and Performance Control 2) driver responsible for sending data threads to specific cores that were interrupting the performance. Windows 11 will typically update to the new patch, as well as any other bug fixes or BIOS updates, automatically. In fact, for ease of access, you can download the newest driver from AMD here.