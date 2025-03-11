ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has assured full cooperation to traders and industrialists, saying that the ambiguities created regarding the tenure of trade bodies should be removed and Parliament will play its role in this regard.

A statement issued by the FPCCI said that President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh along with a delegation met with Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House and on this occasion the Chairman Senate assured full cooperation.

The FPCCI President told the Chairman Senate that the trade bodies should be allowed to complete their two-year term. In the 2024 elections, the trade bodies were given a two-year mandate. Now, there is anxiety in the business community over the ambiguity created regarding the tenure of trade bodies by amending the government.

He said that the forum of the parliament has always played a role in solving the problems of the business community, we need the help of the parliament to solve this important problem.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the trade bodies and all the chambers have already rejected the amendment to Section 11 of the Trade Organization Act, the government should ensure consultation in the legislation.

He said that a period of one year is very short, the elected officials need time to complete the agenda.