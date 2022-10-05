Glow, an interactive game and video calling device for youngsters, will no longer be sold by Amazon. The item has already been removed from the Amazon website.com.

Spokesman Tom Gillman, the firm is dedicated to thinking broadly, trying new things, and investing in innovative ideas for its clients.

A teleconferencing device with a built-in tabletop projector that could project objects like puzzles on a mat was the original Glow hardware.

While engaging in the activity on the mat, children might converse with their parents or other family members.

The device is being discontinued just over a year after Amazon first unveiled it, potentially as a result of weak sales and only 500 user reviews.