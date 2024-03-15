The most powerful space rocket in human history has made its first successful flight around Earth’s orbit.

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft is designed to take humans to the Moon and Mars.

Earlier, 2 test flights of Starship had failed but the third Baria rocket was able to fly into space.

A stunning video of its entry into the Earth’s atmosphere after flying into space has also emerged.

This video from SpaceX shows parts of the starship spacecraft becoming extremely red from the superheated condensed plasma during re-entry to Earth.

After two failures, SpaceX launched the Starship rocket for the third time

SpaceX lost contact with the starship after the footage was recorded and is believed to have disintegrated or crashed.

The spacecraft was lost, but this video was saved, which shows a glimpse of the super-hot plasma.

According to experts, this is the best video of a spacecraft re-entry to Earth.

The starship is designed to be used repeatedly, meaning that even on the third attempt it cannot be considered a complete success because it did not land safely.

Note that the starship consists of 2 parts, one is the superheavy booster, which is a large rocket with 33 engines, while the other is the starship spacecraft that sits on top of the booster and separates from it. .

This is the rocket that Elon Musk wants to use to take humans to Mars, and he has been saying that the sole purpose of establishing SpaceX is to develop a Starship-like vehicle that will help humans settle on Mars. can provide

The rocket is 120 meters long, weighs 5 million kilograms, and will be reusable.

NASA’s Artemis 3 mission will land humans on the surface of the moon in 2026 with the help of a starship.