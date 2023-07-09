In the current era, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is advancing quite rapidly and along with it, there are also concerns about it. Amazing movie showing the effects of AI.

But did you know that what was shown in a movie about AI technology more than 5 decades ago is still causing people to worry?

Yes, in 1968, director Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey was released, which featured a supercomputer named Hall 9000.

This supercomputer was used to operate a spacecraft as well as other related tasks.

The film is still considered one of the greatest films of all time.

The film revolves around a space mission to Jupiter using the spaceship Discovery One.

The spacecraft is equipped with a Hall 9000 supercomputer that controls most of the spacecraft’s operations.

This supercomputer resembles a human figure and when a failure is reported on its behalf, the scientists on board do not detect any malfunction.

The computer suggests reinstalling the device to identify the problem and insists that the error is the result of human error.

Disturbed by the computer’s behavior, scientists enter a pod and talk, but it understands everything from the movement of their lips.

He then starts killing the people on board, but one person survives and tries to disable the computer.

How this is possible and what happens during the mission is worth watching and will leave you stunned.

Watching this film, it would be hard to believe that it was made in the 1970s as the story is very relevant to the present era, while the visual effects are also amazing and it even won an Oscar in this category.

Some of the behind-the-scenes facts of this film are also quite interesting.

The story of the film was based on a novel that was written during the production of the film

The supercomputer was the real villain of the film/screenshot

In 1964, director Stanley Kubrick expressed his desire to make his new film on extraterrestrial life, and a friend suggested he contact science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke.

Thus the two met and a short story by Ritter, The Sentinel, was selected for the film and Arthur C. Clarke wrote a novel based on it, which was published alongside the film in 1968.

Attempting to obtain the film’s alien insurance policy

The director believed in the existence of extraterrestrial life and was afraid that aliens would be discovered before the release of his film.

So to protect his film from the damage caused by this discovery, he tried to get an insurance policy from an insurance company, but the company refused.

Almost the entire shooting of the film was done in four walls

The space station is shown in the film / screenshot

The films featured a lot of outdoor scenes, but in reality, they were all shot inside the studios.

A 30-ton rotating Ferris wheel set was developed for this purpose, displaying the attractive shape of the spacecraft.

Similarly, other scenes were also created within the set.

NASA experts also provided assistance

Although the film depicted a science fiction story, the director wanted to show the scientific facts accurately.

For this purpose, they hired people who had worked in NASA.

Stanley Kubrick’s only Oscar

This film is considered one of the best films of all time/screenshot

The director produced several excellent films during his career, but he could only win one Oscar and that was for the visual effects of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

There were no dialogues at the beginning and end

In the first 25 minutes of this film and the last 23 minutes, not a single dialogue was spoken.

The film made accurate predictions of future technologies

Video chatting apps were first introduced in the same movie where a scientist uses a video phone to communicate with his family during a mission.

Similarly, the idea of personal television during flight was also presented in the same film.

The film also featured the use of tablet-like devices that were very similar to modern-day tablets