Sana Khan condemns Israeli aggression while sharing stories in favor of Palestine on Insta story

Former Indian actress Sana Khan raised her voice on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestine.

Many Indian actors including Pakistani and Turkish actors have also raised their voices on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, in which Sonam Kapoor, Gauhar Khan, and Swara Bhaskar have shared social media posts in favor of Palestine.

After which the users were waiting for Sana Khan’s social media message in support of Palestine and when it did not happen, the former actress was also criticized by the users.

However, now on the Insta story, Sana Khan has condemned the Israeli aggression while sharing stories in favor of Palestine.

On Instagram story, Sana Khan shared a video of an innocent child from Palestine and wrote that ‘ruthless and shameless people attacked the hospital and innocent children and they call it defense, don’t worry you all have gone to hell forever. I have made a special place for myself.

“Always with Palestine”, Sana Khan also spoke on Israeli aggression

In the second story of Sana Khan, it was mentioned that I was with Palestine yesterday, I am still with Palestine today and I will be tomorrow.