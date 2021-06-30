ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with the Netherlands and wants to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, on Wednesday, the president said that Pakistan offers tremendous investment opportunities and investors from Netherlands need to take benefit from the investment friendly environment of Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoy excellent relations in various fields and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked the ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in the Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He congratulated Tarar on his appointment as ambassador of Pakistan to Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilise his services to further promote Pakistan relations with Netherlands.

Separately, President Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to remote areas of the country to provide relief to the people against the maladministration of insurance companies.

He expressed these views while inaugurating FIO’s Regional Office at Quetta in a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday. The president emphasised the need for creating awareness through media about the services being provided by the FIO for the relief of complainants.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel highlighted the achievements of his organization by providing economic relief, amounting to Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policy holders during 2020-21 as compared to Rs740 million in 2019. He apprised the president that 2,427 complaints were processed while 2,183 disposed of during the year 2020.