Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being used in many fields.

But now for the first time, an AI system like ChatGPT will be used in the courts of England and Wales.

According to British media, judges in England and Wales will be able to use ChatGPT for various legal matters.

The Judicial Office has issued formal instructions to thousands of judges in England and Wales.

These guidelines state that AI technology can be used to summarize or manage thousands of pages of text.

However, the guidelines also said that AI chatbots would not be allowed to be used for legal research or analysis, as the technology could generate fictitious cases.

Judges will also use the AI system to know that a lawyer’s legal arguments are not generated by an AI chatbot.

A few such incidents have been reported in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Geoffrey Voss, head of civil justice in England and Wales, said these were the first of their kind to be issued to the judiciary.

He said that these instructions will provide the best opportunities to the judicial system.

“Because this technology is so new, we need to make sure all judges understand what it can do, how it should be used and what it can’t do,” he said.