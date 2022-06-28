Islamabad During Monday’s National Assembly session, allies lamented a lack of development funding and said that the government was not keeping the commitments it made to them during the no-confidence vote against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Balochistan’s Aslam Bhootani, Sindh’s Osama Qadri, and Balochistan’s Khalid Magsi all claimed that the government had not allotted any funding for their respective constituencies. The allies were now being disregarded, they added.

Allies feel cut off from funds for development

