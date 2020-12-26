KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has declared 15 absconding terrorists allegedly associated with outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) proclaimed offenders in Chinese consulate attack case.

The ATC made major progress in the case related to the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. The court issued arrest warrants of the absconding accused after declaring 15 alleged BLA terrorists as proclaimed offenders in the case.

The accused include Hyrbyair Marri, Ali Dad Buledi, Commander Sharif, Rashid Hussain, Sumair and others. The court directed relevant authorities to pose sketches of the accused besides confiscating their movable and immovable assets.

Ahmed Husnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam had already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Police told the court that the alleged terrorists had been provided financial assistance by the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and two accused including Abdul Latif confessed their involvement in the attack. Police said that both accused recorded their statements before the magistrate under section 164.

The accused had assisted the terrorists for attacking the Chinese consulate by providing them weapons and explosive material. However, the terrorists had been killed security personnel, said police, adding that both of them had visited the site before carrying out the attack.Police said that Interpol will be contacted for arresting the absconding suspects in the case. Moreover, the court fixed the date for the indictment of the arrested suspects.

At least three suicide attackers had stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23 last year but were killed before they could enter the building.Two policemen had embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.The three attackers had come in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the fortified compound.