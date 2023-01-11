MIAN CHANNU: There was a reported acid attack in the Pul Gharat neighbourhood, which is in the jurisdiction of Talamba police station, involving the daughter-in-in-laws law’s and a marital quarrel.

Salma Bibi’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law are accused by her family of dousing her in acid, however the victim has reportedly been taken to THQ Hospital, according to Mian Chunnu police.

The victim’s condition is critical, and the hospital administration claims that the suspected acid attack caused burns to cover 50% of the woman’s body.

Whether acid or hot water was used, according to the police, is still under investigation.

According to the police, the accused will be apprehended shortly, and after an investigation and medical report, the details will be made public.