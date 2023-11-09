The 146th birth anniversary of the late poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated today, a public holiday has been declared across the country.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was given the title of Hakeem Ummat, instilled the spirit of self-reliance in the youth and taught the nation a lesson of awareness.

Allama Iqbal gave a message of unity to the Muslim Ummah through his poetry.

Regarding Iqbal Day, special events are being organized across the country in addition to the solemn ceremony of the changing of the guards at Mazar-i-Iqbal in Lahore today.