Over the years, the Call of Duty series featured many celebrity names in its campaign modes, ranging from Troy Baker to Kit Harington. The addition of such names allows players to see familiar faces and voices inside their favorite game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard doesn’t hold back in that regard, bringing more than a few names that players may be familiar with from other projects. Here are all the voice actors for all the major characters in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Starring as Ty Coleman in La Brea, Chiké Okonkwo is the voice of Arthur Kingsley in Vanguard. Okonkwo has been involved in the gaming world for a while, and his portfolio includes names like Anthem, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Killzone: Mercenary.

In terms of experience in gaming, Nikolai Nikolaeff is one of the newer faces in the scene. Voicing Des in Vanguard is a first for Nikolaeff and an epic one at that. Daredevil fans may already be familiar with his voice since Nikolaeff played Vladimir Ranskahov, a mafia boss, in the series.