ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the start SK Niazi praises the works of his program participant PML (n) Senator Irfan Siddique. In response he thanked SK Niazi for his kind words for him. He replied to a question asked about a person opinion in a party. He said every part has its own setup. In a political party there are levels of relations. Everybody has a right to speak in party meetings and give his opinion on different issues. In this regard he said Committee Chairman has right to and can take notice of any issue. He said now days everybody just wants to dig up the past again and again.

Replying to a question on corruption charges and its hype on social media, he said it’s not a good thing to blame someone for corruption charges without any proof. It’s also prohibited in our religion to blame someone without proof. Social media is full of fake charges and rumors. Social media is misguiding the generation. There is still hopes and chances our country’s bright future. The biggest lost country gain by the loss of Nawaz Sharif on fake case. Nawaz Sharif say good bye to IMF in his tenure. He also assured that Nawaz will soon return to Pakistan and for this discussions are held’s in party meetings. Many inquiries and search has been done against Nawaz but nothing came against him.

Answering to a question about “Is govt taking serious Siraj ul Haq dialogues option between Govt and opposition? He said; Govt is not serious at all for such kinds of dialogues. Because we know Imran don’t have guts to dialogue and no skills for it. Nobody can give guarantee of Imran Khan. Reason of current situation of the country is Imran not Govt or PDM parties. Imran did wrong by dissolving the assemblies’. Now he has to face the music. Now he says I dissolve those assemblies’ on the direction of Bajwa. Parliament is the mother of all institutions. Shahbaz knows how to govern in difficult and challenging time. Separate elections will cast more money and creates more problems. Judiciary is divided due to their decisions. Such kind of decisions effects the reputation and the integrality of the institute. PML (N) does not believe in vengeance. In PTI govt many politicians were behind the bars.

In last moments, renowned economist Mirza Ikhityar Baig participated in the show and shares his views on IMF agreement. He said IMF all requirements are fulfilled by this Govt. On cheap petrol scheme he said it will be difficult to be implementing for the govt. We are close to the IMF agreement. This time IMF didn’t give us a single favour. IMF is waiting for political stability in Pakistan. Business community is also confused and worried due to currents situation.