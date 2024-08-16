Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that who plotted and committed May 9 vandalism were slowly coming to the fore.

The minister said that those who attacked military installations and those who planned it were working closely, adding that there was no doubt left against Pakistan Tehkreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s involvement in May 9 incidents who was mastermind if those events.

She further said that nation was waiting for May 9 perpetrators to be brought to justice as Pakistan’s prosperity was linked with penalty of the culprits, adding that families of martyrs were waiting for justice to prevail.