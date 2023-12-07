Islamabad: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja says that we are well aware of all our constitutional and legal obligations and are fully prepared to conduct transparent elections.

On National Voters Day, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja said in his message that the Election Commission is busy preparing for the general elections, the printing and delivery of the final election lists have been completed, and in a few days DRO, RO, and Assistant officers will be notified.

Sikandar Sultan Raja says that the election schedule will be given in a few days, polling will be held on February 8, 2024, and the Election Commission assures that you will be provided complete security during the election.

He said that the people should use their right to vote for the bright future of the country and the nation, cooperate with the Election Commission, and ensure the conduct of peaceful elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner says that the people should remember that the power of vote is in their hands, and use the vote to keep the future of themselves and their children in front. There is also a right of the people and there is also a national duty