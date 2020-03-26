All sections of Motorway closed for traffic due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: All sections of the motorways have been closed for traffic in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. According to motorway police, all sections of the motorway will remain closed for public transport, while only vehicles of essential commodities and oil supply vehicles will be allowed for travel with limited staff. The Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, M2 from Islamabad to Lahore, M3 from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhatian, M4 from Faisalabad to Gojra, M5 from Multan to Sukkur, M9 Karachi-Hyderabad and M-11 Lahore to Sialkot motorway has been closed for all kinds of traffic.

According to the motorway police spokesperson, private cars will be allowed to travel with two persons. It may be noted that Sindh, Punjab and other provinces have already imposed 15-days lockdown in the fight against COVID-19. It may be noted that nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1,102 with 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday morning. According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, there are 417 corona patients in Sindh, 323 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 84 Gilgit-Baltistan, 121 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.